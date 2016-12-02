BRIEF-Accenture says acquires Media Hive
* Accenture acquires Media Hive to expand its commerce capabilities
Dec 2 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology :
* Says it will apply for a comprehensive credit line of 120 million yuan from Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
* Says comprehensive credit line with a term of one year
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis