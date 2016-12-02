BRIEF-Mex Polska Q1 net profit slightly rises to 768,241 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 768,241 ZLOTYS VERSUS 747,835 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Woory Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent on Dec. 2, for heating apparatus for vehicle
* Patent application number is 10-2015-0029285
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.