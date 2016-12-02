BRIEF-Kg Efekt Q1 net loss widens to 836,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 836,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 368,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says its consortium wins underground pipeline ppp project with investment about 700-800 million yuan ($101.69-$116.21 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gN8gUB
($1 = 6.8840 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets