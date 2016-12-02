BRIEF-Kg Efekt Q1 net loss widens to 836,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 836,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 368,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Tangshan Port Group Co Ltd :
* Says it completes acquisition of 30 percent, 18.58 percent and 10 percent stake in three Tangshan-based companies respectively and 6 plots of land as well as partial fixed asset, via shares issuance and cash payment
* Says plan was disclosed on Jan. 23
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RBBUHJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets