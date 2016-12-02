Dec 2 Tangshan Port Group Co Ltd :

* Says it completes acquisition of 30 percent, 18.58 percent and 10 percent stake in three Tangshan-based companies respectively and 6 plots of land as well as partial fixed asset, via shares issuance and cash payment

* Says plan was disclosed on Jan. 23

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RBBUHJ

