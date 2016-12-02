BRIEF-Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
Dec 2 Gemdale Corp
* Says board approves to buy 50 percent equity stake in property project for 518.4 million yuan ($75.31 million) in Dongguan
* Says unit's project JV in the U.S. has applied for $236.5 million bank loans from BNY Mellon
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gOZDX7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8839 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.