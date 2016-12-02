BRIEF-Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
Dec 2 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says Beijing Higher People's Court withdrew the judgment of Beijing Second Intermediate People's Court, regarding the contract dispute of real estate development business between the co and two Beijing-based aquatic product parties
* Says the lawsuit to be retried by Beijing Second Intermediate People's Court
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jecgWQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.