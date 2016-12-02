Dec 2 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says Beijing Higher People's Court withdrew the judgment of Beijing Second Intermediate People's Court, regarding the contract dispute of real estate development business between the co and two Beijing-based aquatic product parties

* Says the lawsuit to be retried by Beijing Second Intermediate People's Court

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jecgWQ

