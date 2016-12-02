BRIEF-Kg Efekt Q1 net loss widens to 836,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 836,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 368,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Huatai Securities :
* Says it will issue 6 billion yuan worth of 1st tranche unsecured corporate bonds for 2016, each with par value and an issue price of 100 yuan
* Says bond A is 4 billion yuan and bond B is 2 billion yuan
* Says bond A is three years and bond B is five years
* Says coupon rate for bond A is from 2.8 percent to 3.7 percnt, for bond B is from 2.9 percent to 3.8 percent
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets