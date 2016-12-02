Dec 2 Huatai Securities :

* Says it will issue 6 billion yuan worth of 1st tranche unsecured corporate bonds for 2016, each with par value and an issue price of 100 yuan

* Says bond A is 4 billion yuan and bond B is 2 billion yuan

* Says bond A is three years and bond B is five years

* Says coupon rate for bond A is from 2.8 percent to 3.7 percnt, for bond B is from 2.9 percent to 3.8 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dqqOK7

