BRIEF-Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
Dec 2 Shin Kong Financial Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 102.7 million A special shares of Cathay Financial Holdings for T$6.16 billion
* Says the co will raise stake in Cathay Financial Holdings to 12.3 percent from 0 percent after the stake acquisition
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cH9PWd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.