BRIEF-Mex Polska Q1 net profit slightly rises to 768,241 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 768,241 ZLOTYS VERSUS 747,835 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Coway Co Ltd :
* Says it will retire 771,749 shares of treasury stock
* Total share retirement amount is 69.93 billion won
* Expected share retirement date is March 27, 2017
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.