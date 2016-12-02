BRIEF-Verizon launches retail notes program
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis
Dec 2 Techfirm Holdings Inc :
* Says 2,200 of 8th warrants were exercised into 220,000 shares of its common shares from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, including 60,000 shares at exercise price 1,675.4 yen, 160,000 shares at 1,659.0 yen
* Co's 8th warrants have been completely exercised into shares as of Dec. 2
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/35vXDn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.