Dec 2 Xian LONGi Silicon Materials Corp

* Says it plans to invest up to 300 million yuan ($43.59 million) in investment fund to boost unit's capital

* Says it signs agreement on silicon production project with investment about 2.5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gtxfvD; bit.ly/2fNhXCw; bit.ly/2fRWHqF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8820 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)