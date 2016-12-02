BRIEF-North Coast Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 211,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to buy auto parts for about 257 million yuan ($37.32 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gfIpkx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8863 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 211,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 15, - Two former Wal-Mart Stores Inc employees have filed a lawsuit accusing the retailer of treating thousands of pregnant workers as “second-class citizens” by rejecting their requests to limit heavy lifting, climbing on ladders and other potentially dangerous tasks.