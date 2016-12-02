BRIEF-Verizon launches retail notes program
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis
Dec 2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing :
* Says it bought a batch of machinery equipment at T$3.72 billion in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CIqQu9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.