BRIEF-Verizon launches retail notes program
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis
Dec 2 Gosuncn Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs strategic agreement with ZTE
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gTwWqJ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.