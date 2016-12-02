Dec 2 G-Smatt Global Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 5th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Dec. 6, 2019, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 2 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 23,742 won per share

