Dec 2 Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd :

* Says its airport group unit signs agreement with Sanya airport investment and construction firm, to provide relevant consulting services, with service fee of 467.3 million yuan

* Says its investment unit also signs agreement with the Sanya airport investment and construction firm, to provide application related consulting services, with service fee of 20 million yuan

* Says its project management contractor unit signs entrusted construction contract worth 9.2 million yuan

