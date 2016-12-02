BRIEF-Forever Entertainment Q1 net loss widens to 271,449 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 271,449 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 227,357 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd :
* Says its airport group unit signs agreement with Sanya airport investment and construction firm, to provide relevant consulting services, with service fee of 467.3 million yuan
* Says its investment unit also signs agreement with the Sanya airport investment and construction firm, to provide application related consulting services, with service fee of 20 million yuan
* Says its project management contractor unit signs entrusted construction contract worth 9.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cslr6L ; goo.gl/cslr6L ; goo.gl/Jdi0QV
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 12.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.5 MILLION YEAR AGO