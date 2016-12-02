BRIEF-North Coast Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 211,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Jinzi Ham Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 395 million yuan ($57.37 million) to set up health industry fund worth up to 1 billion yuan with partners
* Says major shareholders plan to unload up to 70.36 million shares in the company in next six months, equivalent to 11.51 percent stake
* Says it plans to boost capital in management JV by 163.3 million yuan, will own 51 percent stake after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gfVc6q; bit.ly/2gPc45b; bit.ly/2gPhUUa
($1 = 6.8854 Chinese yuan renminbi)
May 15, - Two former Wal-Mart Stores Inc employees have filed a lawsuit accusing the retailer of treating thousands of pregnant workers as “second-class citizens” by rejecting their requests to limit heavy lifting, climbing on ladders and other potentially dangerous tasks.