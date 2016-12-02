BRIEF-J&J appoints Jane Griffiths to head Actelion unit
* Says Johnson & Johnson has appointed Jane Griffiths as global head of Actelion, to take effect upon closing of transaction
Dec 2 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy medical, chemical related assets for at least 1 billion yuan ($145.21 million), share trade remains suspended
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gPh4GW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Johnson & Johnson has appointed Jane Griffiths as global head of Actelion, to take effect upon closing of transaction
* Q1 NET PROFIT 478,495 ZLOTYS VERSUS 483,485 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO