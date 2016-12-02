BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in New Residential Investment, Eastman Chemical
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing
Dec 2 Heilongjiang Zbd Pharma
* Says lock-up period for 144 million shares to end, trading to start on Dec 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fZOMuM
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing
* Q1 net profit 3.8 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys year ago