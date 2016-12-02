HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
** Video processing chip maker's shares down as much as 9.53 pct at $55.5; biggest intraday pct loss in more than 8 months
** At least 3 brokerages cut PTs; Roth Capital makes the biggest cut by $10 to $70; median PT is $75
** Forecasts Q4 revenue below estimates, citing challenging near-term visibility in certain markets and issues with some customers
** Ambarella posts Q3 results above estimates as GoPro ramped up shipments of its HERO5 camera ahead of the holiday season
** More than 1 million shares traded, 2.2x their 30-day moving avg
** Up to Thursday's close, stock had risen 10.1 pct YTD (Messaging: Laharee.Chatterjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Small-caps hit new record high (I(Adds detail, updates prices at close))