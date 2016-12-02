BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in New Residential Investment, Eastman Chemical
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing
Dec 2 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
* U.S. CDC updates guidance for Little River, Florida area with active zika transmission
* The Little River area of Miami is no longer considered to be area of active zika virus transmission, it is now designated as zika cautionary area
* There have been no new cases of local zika virus transmission identified in little river, florida area for more than 45 days
* All of miami-dade remains a 'zika cautionary' area and pregnant women are eligible for zika virus testing
* All pregnant women in U.S. should be evaluated for possible zika virus exposure during each prenatal care visit
* U.S. CDC says guidance for 'active zika virus transmission' areas continues to apply to South Miami beach
* Q1 net profit 3.8 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys year ago