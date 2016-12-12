BRIEF-Atende Q1 net loss shrinks to 108,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 108,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 IE Limited :
* Says it will buy 73,760 shares in Vinus Entertainment, which is engaged in mobile games manufacturing
* Says transaction amount is 13 billion won and expected transaction date is Dec. 19
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Cpp93q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET LOSS 108,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing