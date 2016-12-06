Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Hub Co Ltd :
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on Dec. 6
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,708 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZS3KyW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies