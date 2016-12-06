Dec 6 Union Semiconductor Equipment Co Ltd :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1(1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Dec. 21

* Total amount is 14.9 million bonus shares

* Expected listing date is Jan. 11, 2017

