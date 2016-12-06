BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Tata Power Co Ltd shares rise as much as 3.6 pct to 75.80 rupees, their highest in nearly a month; stock top pct gainer on the NSE
** Company said on Monday its strategic engineering division got an order worth more than 2 bln rupees ($29.38 mln) from the Defence Ministry for supply of launchers and command posts to the Indian army
** Stock had risen 7.7 pct this year up to Monday's close ($1 = 68.0700 Indian rupees)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.