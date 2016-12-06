Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Guyoung Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will repurchase 1 million shares of its common stock, to stabilize its stock price and increase shareholder's value
* Says repurchase amount is 2.03 billion won
* Says repurchase period is from Dec. 7 to March 3, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/nwQoKi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies