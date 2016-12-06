Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to boost capital in its controlling marine machinery unit, using 463,052.83 square meter land use rights and 330 million yuan
* Says co's stake in the unit will be raised to 78.85 percent from 75 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qybkaw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies