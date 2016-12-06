Dec 6 Hakim Unique Internet Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned entertainment management unit plans to use 42 million yuan to buy 100 percent stake in Shenzhen-based film investment firm

* Says the unit will invest 10 million yuan in acquisition of 100 percent stake in Leqing-based film firm

* Says the unit will also use 28 million yuan to buy 100 percent stake in Hangzhou-based cinema firm

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/zMDfgS

