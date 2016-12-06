Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 24 million yuan to set up a sugarcane produce service JV with 11 partners
* Says JV will be capitalized at 200 million yuan and co will hold a 12 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QpN6w7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
