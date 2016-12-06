Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
* Says it sold 665,094 vehicles in Nov versus 595,637 vehicles year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h0yror
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies