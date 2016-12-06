Dec 6 BYD Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 3.67 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to A-share holders of record on Dec. 12 for 2016 H1

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Dec. 13 and the dividend will be paid on Dec. 13

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/y4NhYC

