Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Zhejiang Mizuda Printing & Dyeing Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy environmental firm via asset swap, cash and share issue, share trade to remain suspended
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g460Ja
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies