Dec 6 Feelingk Co Ltd :

* Says HS Holding Company and other 1 investor becomes top shareholder of the company, replacing Liberty Partners and other 1 investor, effective Dec. 6

* Says HS Holding Company and other 1 investor hold 4.4 million shares of the company, equivalent to 12.5 percent stake

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/wDxDgc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)