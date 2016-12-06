UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 6 Beijing BDstar Navigation Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will set up location technology JV in Beijing with partner
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 50 million yuan and the co to hold 80 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/KM6pAj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.