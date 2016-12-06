Dec 6 Cubes Inc :

* Says it will issue 368,324 shares through public offering, at 2,715 won per share, to raise 1 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds

* Says it amends fund-raising amount to 994.5 million won from 1 billion won, due to change of operational fund amount

* Says it amends issue price to 2,700 won from 2,715 won

* The original notice was published on Dec. 5

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/vJA2Ki

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)