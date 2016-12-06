Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Alexander Marine :
* Says its subsidiary Alexander Marine International CO., Limited will fully acquire Merritt Island Boat Works, Inc. from Port Field Worldwide Limited via tender offer
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XT9Nwf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies