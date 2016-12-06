Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Lianchuang Electronic Technology Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 134.3 million shares to end, trading to start on Dec 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gL4bzA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies