Dec 6 Good Way Technology :

* Says it will issue the 2016 1st series domestic private placement unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$190 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and coupon rate is 1 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds

* Says the conversion price is T$45.6

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dgqFI5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)