Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost unit Haid International Group's capital by $110 million to $200 million, to boost Lanking Pte's capital by $50 million to $100 million
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies