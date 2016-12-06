UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 6 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says board approves plan for unit to sell 9.5 percent stake in Beijing tech company for 109.25 million yuan ($15.88 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gfU8Cf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8790 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.