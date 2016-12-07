BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces first RPL structured sale of SLST program in 2017
Dec 7 investors cloud Co Ltd :
* Says its stock has been listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE Mothers, on Dec. 7
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing