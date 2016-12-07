BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces first RPL structured sale of SLST program in 2017
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
Dec 7 Hulic Reit Inc :
* Says it plans to issue 2nd series and 3rd series investment corporation bonds, worth totaling 3 billion yen with subscription date on Dec. 7 and payment date on Dec. 13
* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Maturity date Dec. 13, 2019 for the 2nd series and Dec. 11, 2026 for the 3rd series
* Coupon rate 0.040 percent per annum for the 2nd series and 0.490 percent per annum for the 3rd series
* Proceeds to be used to pay back loans
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6azVsm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing