Dec 7 Korea Autoglass Corp :

* Says it will buy 405,906 shares of Sambu Construction Industrial Co., Ltd, a concrete company, from Sambu Construction Co.,Ltd, for business diversity

* Says transaction amount is 78 billion won

* Says it will hold 99 percent stake(405,906 shares) in Sambu Construction Industrial Co., Ltd, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/EcHA6s

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)