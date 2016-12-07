BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Dec 7 Korea Autoglass Corp :
* Says it will buy 405,906 shares of Sambu Construction Industrial Co., Ltd, a concrete company, from Sambu Construction Co.,Ltd, for business diversity
* Says transaction amount is 78 billion won
* Says it will hold 99 percent stake(405,906 shares) in Sambu Construction Industrial Co., Ltd, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/EcHA6s
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard