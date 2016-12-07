Dec 7 Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry Co Ltd :

* Says an individual Liang Guangwei offers a takeover bid for about 166.7 million shares (represents 23.11 percent stake) in co, at 25.27 yuan per share, during the period from Nov. 28 to Dec. 27

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sdjgUU

