BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces first RPL structured sale of SLST program in 2017
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
Dec 7 Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry Co Ltd :
* Says an individual Liang Guangwei offers a takeover bid for about 166.7 million shares (represents 23.11 percent stake) in co, at 25.27 yuan per share, during the period from Nov. 28 to Dec. 27
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sdjgUU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing