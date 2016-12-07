** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls as much
as 4.6 pct; stock top pct loser on the benchmark NSE index
** Shares fall on worries that the U.S. FDA may issue 'Form
483' after its inspection of the drugmaker' s Halol plant in the
Western Indian state of Gujarat
** The FDA issues "Form 483" when it finds that conditions
at a manufacturing site could lead to products that are harmful
to human health
** The U.S. FDA had issued a "warning letter" to Sun Pharma
in Dec. 2015 for violating manufacturing standards at its Halol
plant in India
** Sun Pharma officials were not immediately available for
comment
** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had fallen about 14 pct this
year compared, against a 7.5 pct decline in the Nifty pharma
index