** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls as much as 4.6 pct; stock top pct loser on the benchmark NSE index

** Shares fall on worries that the U.S. FDA may issue 'Form 483' after its inspection of the drugmaker' s Halol plant in the Western Indian state of Gujarat

** The FDA issues "Form 483" when it finds that conditions at a manufacturing site could lead to products that are harmful to human health

** The U.S. FDA had issued a "warning letter" to Sun Pharma in Dec. 2015 for violating manufacturing standards at its Halol plant in India

** Sun Pharma officials were not immediately available for comment

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had fallen about 14 pct this year compared, against a 7.5 pct decline in the Nifty pharma index