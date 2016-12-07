BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Dec 7 Semba Tohka Industries Co Ltd :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 182,800 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HMkPvy
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard