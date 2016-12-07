BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Dec 7 Beauty Garage Inc :
* Says it to set up a JV in Tokyo in Jan. 2017
* Says the JV to be engaged in beauty salon store leasing, subleasing, equipment leasing business, as well as management support business
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 50 million yen and the co to hold 50 percent stake as well as the co's unit to hold 30 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/W7skbp
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard