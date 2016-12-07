BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces first RPL structured sale of SLST program in 2017
Dec 7 Invesco Office J-Reit Inc :
* Says it to sell real estate trust beneficiary rights of a Japan-based property for 10,100 million yen on Dec. 16
* Says it plans to buy real estate trust beneficiary rights of a Japan-based property for 15,145 million yen on Jan. 20, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hx32VR
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing