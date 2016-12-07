Dec 7 Invesco Office J-Reit Inc :

* Says it to sell real estate trust beneficiary rights of a Japan-based property for 10,100 million yen on Dec. 16

* Says it plans to buy real estate trust beneficiary rights of a Japan-based property for 15,145 million yen on Jan. 20, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hx32VR

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)