BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
Dec 7 Sharp Corp :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised Sharp's issuer rating to "B+" from "B" - R&I
* Rating outlook positive - R&I
* R&I removed Sharp from rating monitor - R&I
Source text in Japanese:985.so/aAJ6A

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard