Dec 7 (Reuters) Invesco Office J-Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Apr 30, 2017 Apr 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.52 Net 2.87 Div 3,523 yen